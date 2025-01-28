Las Vegas Sands names Mark Besca to its board

Casino developer Las Vegas Sands Corp has elected Mark Besca as a new member of its board, “effective immediately”, according to a Monday statement.

The company said there were “no arrangements between Mr Besca and any other person pursuant to which Mr Besca was selected as a director”.

Las Vegas Sands also said there were no “any transactions to which the company or any of its subsidiaries is a party and in which Mr Besca has a material interest subject to disclosure” under existing regulations.

In Macau, the casino group – via its Sands China Ltd unit – runs a number of casino properties, including The Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Londoner Macao, and Sands Macao (pictured).

Las Vegas Sands also runs the Marina Bay Sands casino complex in Singapore.

According to Mr Besca’s profile on social media network LinkedIn, he spent nearly 40 years with professional services provider Ernst & Young, which does business as EY. He served in a number of positions at EY, including as a senior advisory audit partner to Fortune 500 companies in various industries.

As a non-employee director, Mr Besca will be compensated for his services as described in Las Vegas Sands’ 2024 proxy statement.

According to corporate information, that entitles him to an annual retainer of US$150,000, annual restricted stock or restricted stock units of US$175,000, and a one-time stock option grant for new directors in the amount of US$100,000.