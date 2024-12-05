Lee ‘SunBhie’ Jeong-jae – legendary coach of ambitious Aurora Gaming team

Dec 05, 2024 Newsdesk Sponsored Feature
The young e-sports organisation Aurora Gaming was founded just two years ago with the support of title sponsor 1xBet. Today, it competes in several e-sports disciplines, including Counter-Strike 2, Apex Legends, Mobile Legends, and Warcraft. However, Asian e-sports fans are most excited about Aurora Gaming’s lineups in Mobile Legends and Dota 2. Both teams compete in the Asian region, with the Dota 2 squad led by one of the world’s most accomplished coaches, Lee “SunBhie” Jeong-jae.
Aurora Gaming was founded on March 1, 2022, with the support of international betting company 1xBet, which remains the organisation’s title sponsor to this day.
The first lineup of Aurora Gaming was a CS:GO team, formed in the summer of 2022. The coach was Serhij “starix” Ishchuk, who previously worked with well-known organisations like NaVi and Team Spirit. By autumn 2022, Aurora Gaming added an Apex Legends team, bringing in players from MajorPushers, with Alexander “Wh1te” Sokolov as the coach. He soon got promoted to become the general manager of the entire organisation.
The latest acquisitions of Aurora Gaming in 2024 included the popular Warcraft 3 player Dmitry “Happy” Kostin and a Mobile Legends team based in the Philippines. These decisions show that, together with its title sponsor 1xBet, the organisation is placing special focus on the Asian region, where Dota 2 and Mobile Legends are among the most popular games.
Lee “SunBhie” Jeong-jae: three major wins and seven consecutive appearances at The Internationals
In early February 2024, Aurora Gaming’s Dota 2 fans were in for a real surprise: legendary Lee “SunBhie” Jeong-jae was appointed as the team’s head coach! Like many other coaches, Lee Jeong-jae began his e-sports career as a player. He even qualified and competed at The International 2015 with MVP HOT6ix. However, he truly reached the peak of his career as a coach for several teams.
From 2017 to 2019, he won three majors with Team Secret. Then, he moved to Fnatic, where he qualified for nearly all the majors and two consecutive The Internationals. In 2022, the Korean coach joined Talon Esports and again showcased his top-level skills, with the team securing third place at Lima Major 2023 and Riyadh Masters 2023, as well as qualifying for The International 2023. Thus, in addition to his three major wins, Lee Jeong-jae achieved seven consecutive appearances at The International from 2016 to 2023, with four different teams!
In November 2023, all players of Talon Esports decided to leave the organisation. Aurora Gaming took advantage of this, offering them contracts and forming a new Dota 2 roster with the 1xBet logo on the shirts. “SunBhie”, who had worked with the players throughout the previous season, took the head coach position in Aurora Gaming.
In 2024, the team competed in nearly all major Dota 2 tournaments, including BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024, DreamLeague Season 22, Elite League Season 1, PGL Wallachia Season 1, Riyadh Masters 2024, and The International 2024. The team is still working on finding its rhythm, so it didn’t win any of these tournaments. However, its high-level performances earned it over US$300,000 in prize money just this year!
Big wins are surely ahead for Aurora Gaming in 2025, as its coach has repeatedly proven not only his deep understanding of all aspects of the game, but also his ability to create a team atmosphere that fosters great victories. We wish Aurora Gaming and its Korean coach “SunBhie” the best of luck in the 2025 season, especially at The International 2025, which is rumoured to be held in China.
