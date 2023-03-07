Leisure & Resorts changes name to DigiPlus Interactive

Philippine gaming investor Leisure & Resorts World Corp announced in a Tuesday filing that it will change its name to DigiPlus Interactive Corp, after it received the nod from the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission.

The name change went into effect on February 28, 2023. DigiPlus functions as a holding company for all its subsidiaries in the gaming and entertainment sectors.

Some wholly-owned units of DigiPlus run land-based gaming operations, including VIP gaming clubs in Philippine casinos, and electronic gaming machine halls. The group also has an online gaming licensing arm, and runs a bingo operation.

“As the company welcomed this change, we strategically thought [about] and created a stronger identity that will help us to become the best version of what we are as a company – fun, innovative, digitised, technologically advanced, and most of all, collaborative,” said Andy Tsui, DigiPlus’ president, in remarks included in Tuesday’s filing.

The group completed last year a couple of private placements of some of its shares, raising funds to “further strengthen its technological platforms and to support expansion of the company’s businesses”.

The company had previously been linked to a US$500-million casino plan for the Philippine holiday island of Boracay, which at the time was described as a partnership with Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.