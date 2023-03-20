Let’s Win hosts grand opening for club at Hoiana in Vietnam

An entity called Let’s Win Group is hosting a “grand opening ceremony” for what it terms a “club” in the Hoiana casino resort in Vietnam’s Quang Nam province.

The venue had a soft opening in February last year, according to a press release.

The Let’s Win Hoiana Club (pictured in a Let’s Win Group handout) is aimed at providing a “one-stop travel and entertainment experience for visitors”. According to a source contacted by GGRAsia, the club offers gaming.

Let’s Win Group is said to have been established seven years ago. Its business portfolio includes “high-end travel services and slot machine centre” operations, as per its press release.

The firm says it opened in 2016 a ‘Let’s Win Club’ in The Grand Ho Tram Strip casino resort, also in Vietnam. In 2020, the group reportedly opened an eGaming centre in Ho Chi Minh City.

Only one of Vietnam’s licensed casino venues – Corona Resort and Casino on Phu Quoc island – is open to locals. In the autumn, Vietnam and China agreed to promote bilateral cooperation against “cross-border gambling”, among a number of law enforcement topics.