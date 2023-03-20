Let’s Win hosts grand opening for club at Hoiana in Vietnam

Mar 20, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
An entity called Let’s Win Group is hosting a “grand opening ceremony” for what it terms a “club” in the Hoiana casino resort in Vietnam’s Quang Nam province.
The venue had a soft opening in February last year, according to a press release.
The Let’s Win Hoiana Club (pictured in a Let’s Win Group handout) is aimed at providing a “one-stop travel and entertainment experience for visitors”. According to a source contacted by GGRAsia, the club offers gaming.
Let’s Win Group is said to have been established seven years ago. Its business portfolio includes “high-end travel services and slot machine centre” operations, as per its press release.
The firm says it opened in 2016 a ‘Let’s Win Club’ in The Grand Ho Tram Strip casino resort, also in Vietnam. In 2020, the group reportedly opened an eGaming centre in Ho Chi Minh City.
Only one of Vietnam’s licensed casino venues – Corona Resort and Casino on Phu Quoc island – is open to locals. In the autumn, Vietnam and China agreed to promote bilateral cooperation against “cross-border gambling”, among a number of law enforcement topics.
Mar 20, 2023
Mar 14, 2023
Mar 20, 2023
Mar 20, 2023
Mar 20, 2023Credit Suisse Group AG, described last year by Nagasaki governor Kengo Oishi as one of several potential “financial arrangers” for a proposed casino resort project within that Japanese prefecture...
Mar 20, 2023
(Click here for more)
1.59 million
Total number of visitor arrivals to Macau in February