Licensed POGO shutdown orderly: Pagcor chief

Alejandro Tengco, chairman and chief executive of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor), says that all remaining legitimate offshore online gaming operators in the country have voluntarily submitted letters to the regulator between late November and early December indicating their intent to shut down their operations in the Philippines.

“These companies have also coordinated with the Department of Labor and Employment and the Bureau of Immigration to downgrade the employment visas of their workers, ensuring a smooth transition,” the Pagcor chief said, cited in a press release published by the agency on Wednesday.

The move comes after the Philippine leader, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, said in July that Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) – now known as Internet Gaming Licensees (IGLs) – would need to end their business in the country by year-end.

Last month, the Philippine leader issued an executive order prohibiting all offshore online gaming operations in the country. The ban encompasses existing operators, licence applications, licence renewals, cessation of operations and illegal offshore gaming operations.

According to Mr Tengco, approximately 40,000 workers have been impacted by the closure of offshore gaming operations in the country.

The Pagcor boss said any illegal offshore online gaming operations in the nation would be the subject of law enforcement operations, including by the Presidential Anti-Organised Crime Commission and the Philippine National Police.

“These illegal operators have moved to smaller areas, but the government remains resolute in tracking them down,” Mr Tengco stated.

On Tuesday, Mr Tengco and other government officials oversaw the formal closure of an offshore gaming operations hub at Island Cove, in Cavite. It was described as the largest POGO hub in the country.

“They have complied with the President’s directive, and there are no violations here,” said the Pagcor chief.

He said Island Cove was run by a licensed operator, Oriental Gaming Corp, which had significantly scaled back operations over the past year, until complete cessation of activities earlier this month.