Light & Wonder flags multi-year systems deal with SkyCity

Casino equipment and game technology developer Light & Wonder Inc has announced a seven-year “Platform as a Service (PaaS) systems deal” with casino firm SkyCity Entertainment Group Ltd in New Zealand and Australia.

According to a Thursday release, SkyCity will use Light & Wonder’s “Engage” platform to “transform its casino floor and enhance the player experience”.

“This collaboration includes software, hardware, and custom development services,” stated the gaming supplier.

The Engage platform will also be used to “strengthen responsible gaming measures and customer engagement efforts” at venues run by SkyCity, added the update.

Aside from hotels and restaurants, New Zeland-based SkyCity manages three casinos in New Zealand and one casino in Adelaide, Australia. The company also runs the SkyCity Online Casino.

The announcement cited Jon Wolfe, president of global systems and services at Light & Wonder, as saying: “Light & Wonder is committed to delivering innovative technology that drives our customers’ success while fostering a responsible gaming environment.”

Judd Hallas, group manager product performance and analysis at SkyCity, said in prepared remarks that the gaming group was “transforming the customer experience with the introduction of 100 percent carded play” at its casinos.

“The PaaS collaboration with Light & Wonder is the foundation of how we will deliver best-in-class entertainment that prioritises customer care,” said Mr Hallas.

The release also said that SkyCity would be upgrading its casino floors using Light & Wonder’s “iVISTA” technology platform to “further optimise the player interface offering flexibility in enhancing the at-game player experience, facilitating customer service and responsible gaming”.