Light & Wonder helps push Aug AGEM Index up 1.2pct m-o-m

The AGEM Index – tracking the stock prices of casino equipment suppliers – increased by 1.2 percent month-on-month in August, up 12.91 points to 1,107.07 points.

Compared to one year ago, the index was up 33.1 percent.

During the latest month, seven of the 12 AGEM Index companies reported month-on-month stock price increases.

The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) produces the monthly AGEM Index. Nine of the 12 suppliers tracked are based in the United States and listed there. Two suppliers trade their shares on the Australian Securities Exchange and one does so via Japan.

The largest positive contribution to the monthly index was from Light & Wonder Inc with its 9.1 percent month-on-month increase in stock price leading to a 15.10-point gain for the index.

Konami Holdings Corp, which in the casino gaming equipment segment operates outside Japan via Konami Australia Pty Ltd and U.S.-based Konami Gaming Inc, saw its stock price increase by 6.1 percent in August compared with July, leading to a 6.99-point gain for the index.

The largest negative contribution to the index was sourced to International Game Technology Plc. Its 5.4-percent month-on-month decrease in stock price resulted in a 8.16-point loss for the AGEM Index.

All three major U.S. stock indices saw month-on-month declines in August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 2.4 percent from July, while the S&P 500 declined by 1.8 percent. The Nasdaq fell by 2.2 percent from the prior period.

The AGEM Index is computed based on the month-end stock price – adjusted for dividends and splits – of each company, and weighted based on approximation of market capitalisation. It is based on a 100-point value as of January 2005.

The index and overview is prepared by Applied Analysis LLC, a Nevada-based advisory services firm.