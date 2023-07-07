Light & Wonder installs first Kascada cabinets in Macau

Casino equipment and game technology provider Light & Wonder Inc says it has installed the first units of its Kascada cabinet series (example pictured) in the Macau market.

The firm said in a press release on Thursday that it had deployed units of the Kascada Dual Screen and Kascada Portrait cabinets “for the first time in Macau integrated resorts”.

Light & Wonder did not disclose either the properties utilising the Kascada cabinets, or how many units had been installed. It also did not mention when the machines had been deployed.

The press release quoted Ken Jolly, Light & Wonder’s vice president and managing director for Asia as saying: “We are very excited to see the initial installs of both the Kascada vertical and dual screen cabinets in Macau, featuring fan favourites, ‘Coin Combo’ and ‘Duō Fú Duō Cái Grand’, as well as additional game content Light & Wonder creators designed specifically for the Asian market.”

The Kascada Portrait cabinet features a 43-inch double-curve, ultra-high-definition display.

The Kascada Dual Screen in an expansion of the Kascada Portrait cabinet. It comes with dual high-resolution 27-inch monitors with a floating 27-inch topper.

‘Duō Fú Duō Cái Grand’ is presented by Light & Wonder as “the next-evolution jackpot and feature-rich game family to be released in the region” by the company. “‘Ingotcha’ and ‘Dragons 凰飞龙舞’, the two launch titles, offer a new spin on the familiar jackpot series with elevated features while maintaining player favorites from the original hits”, it added.

Light & Wonder had revenue of US$670 million for the first quarter of 2023, up 17.1 percent from a year earlier, it reported in May. The company’s quarterly consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation was up 23.3 percent year-on-year, at US$249 million, “driven by double-digit growth” across all of the group’s businesses, as well as “improved margin”, stated the firm in a release at the time.