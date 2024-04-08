Light & Wonder launches Horizon jumbo cabinet

Casino equipment and game technology provider Light & Wonder Inc has announced the “limited launch” its new Horizon cabinet (pictured), part of the group’s large-screen jumbo machines. The new unit is available in “select markets,” stated the supplier in a Friday press release.

The new cabinet, with what the company said was the “industry first integrated LED panel design, was launched with the “Dancing Drums Ultimate Explosion” wide area progressive (WAP) game, the firm stated.

Light & Wonder said the Horizon cabinet was the evolution of the group’s “highly successful Jumbo cabinet”.

The new cabinet features a 75-inch screen with surrounding LED panels, taking the display area to 90-inches, according to the announcement.

Horizon also offers a “large, transparent iDeck with integrated lighting, 24-inch touch screen, mobile charger and dual play buttons for an immersive and seamless player experience,” said the company.

The release quote Nathan Drane, Light & Wonder’s chief product officer for gaming, as saying that the Dancing Drums Ultimate Explosion title “elevates the beloved elements” of the original Dancing Drums Explosion, “with two new features, bringing together the three iconic drums”.

He added: “This game offers an unparalleled immersive player experience when paired with the industry first integrated LED panel design of the Horizon cabinet.”