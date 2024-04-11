Light & Wonder partners with Trustly for cashless payments 

 

Casino equipment and game technology developer Light & Wonder Inc is partnering with open banking payment company Trustly Inc to allow for cashless deposits on casino floors. Trustly will deliver cashless, instant funding to casino game play for Light & Wonder’s Rapidplay product, according to a Wednesday announcement.

The deal will see Rapidplay leverage Trustly’s online sports betting and iGaming payments experience to bring a cashless experience to land-based casinos, stated the update.

John Parsons, vice president of gaming at Trustly, said in prepared remarks that the partnership marked “a pivotal innovation for direct funding of games from player bank accounts via personal devices”.

“We are proud to collaborate with Light & Wonder to deliver quick and secure instant payments on the casino floor,” he added.

According to the release, cashless, in-person payments powered by Trustly’s Open Banking system “will enable instant deposits for players without the need for a payment card, player card, sign-up, or app download”.

The in-person payments feature can also be paired with Trustly’s identity solution, helping to “streamline player identification, transaction authorisation, and know-your-customer verification,” stated the release.

The announcement quoted Jon Wolfe, president of global systems and services at Light & Wonder, as saying: “Trustly is the leader in online banking payments with a proven track record in online sports betting and we’re proud to work with them to power our cashless solution on casino floors.”

Mr Wolfe added: “Cashless is the future of in-person gaming, and we’re proud to pioneer the solutions that continue to drive innovation.”

