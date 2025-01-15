Light & Wonder says content live in Brazilian iGaming market

Casino equipment and game technology developer Light & Wonder Inc says it has launched its online gaming platform in the newly-regulated market of Brazil.

“The go-live has successfully taken place with several leading online operators,” stated the company in a Tuesday press release.

It said the content would help in “significantly boosting the quality and breadth of content available to players within a safe and secure gambling ecosystem”.

The gaming supplier said players in Brazil can now access its in-house content, as well as a “wide variety” of third-party content available through the Light & Wonder iGaming content marketplace.

In late December the Brazilian authorities published a list of 14 companies granted a “definitive” licence to run online gaming operations in the country, starting from January 1. Another 52 companies received preliminary approval and had 30 days to submit additional information in order to be fully certified.

Tuesday’s announcement cited Tatiana García Barrenechea, commercial director for Latin America at Light & Wonder, as saying: “Brazil is the jewel in the crown of regulated markets in Latin America and it’s fantastic to be live in a country so rich in potential.”

She added: “As always, our aim is to provide players with a wide range of relevant, localised content through our content marketplace, delivered by our operator partners.”

According to Light & Wonder, the company’s content marketplace “offers more than 3,500 games from a global network of in-house and third-party game studios”.