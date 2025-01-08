Lio Chi Chong named acting director of Macau regulator

Jan 08, 2025 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Lio Chi Chong, the sole deputy director of Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, a body also known as DICJ, has been named acting director of the gaming regulator. The decision by Macau’s Secretary for Economy and Finance, Tai Kin Ip, was published in the city’s Official Gazette on Wednesday.
As acting director of DICJ, Mr Lio (pictured in a file photo) was given powers to make various decisions to ensure the day-to-day operations of the gaming bureau.
Mr Tai, the official that oversees the city’s gaming industry, was sworn-in on December 20 as Secretary for Economy and Finance. On the same day, Adriano Marques Ho, the former head of DICJ, assumed his new role as director-general of Macau Customs Service.
Mr Lio, a former criminal investigator for the city’s Judiciary Police, was named in February 2021 as deputy director of DICJ. He started working for the casino regulator in August 2020, initially as a “senior technician in the legal area”, according to official information.
Prior to joining the gaming bureau, Mr Lio did legal work for several years at, respectively, Macau’s Office for Personal Data Protection, and the Office for the Development of the Energy Sector.
Mr Lio started his public-sector career as a criminal investigator for the city’s Judiciary Police in 1999, continuing in that role until 2008.
