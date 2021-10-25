Locals supporting Tigre de Cristal: Summit COO

A senior executive at the promoter of casino resort Tigre de Cristal (pictured in a file photo), in the Russian Far East, says its business has been well supported by domestic customers seeking entertainment.

Stylianos Tsifetakis, chief operating officer of the venue’s promoter, Hong Kong-listed Summit Ascent Holdings Ltd, said in a video interview with online industry news outlet Asia Gaming Brief, that this year the property had added new slot machines to “enhance our product offering”.

The executive also noted that gaming tax had been “reduced” in Russia “because of Covid-19”. He added Tigre de Cristal had “more slot machines on the floor” than previously to meet demand.

“Month-on-month, our revenues are growing to pre-Covid levels, if not better,” he told the outlet.

Summit Ascent said in its interim report, published last month, that growth in the premium mass and VIP business at Tigre de Cristal casino resort, in the Primorye Integrated Entertainment Zone near Vladivostok, “will depend heavily” on Russia’s border policies relative to the pandemic, as both customer segments rely on overseas tourists.