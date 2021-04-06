Lockdown for Metro Manila extended until April 11

Metro Manila (pictured in a file photo), home to the Entertainment City zone of large-scale private-sector Philippine casino resorts, will remain under lockdown – or enhanced community quarantine, as the measure is known locally – until at least Sunday (April 11). The move, announced by the national government, aims to fight the spread of Covid-19 in the region.

The latest lockdown – which also covers four other provinces – began on March 29 and was due to end on April 4.

Prior to that, on March 22, the national government had announced a ban on non-essential travel in and out of Metro Manila.

The Philippine casino regulator confirmed to GGRAsia last week that all casinos in the Metro Manila area (pictured) – public-sector as well as private-sector ones – had suspended gaming operations in compliance with the latest lockdown order.

A number of commercial-sector casino resorts within the Entertainment City zone in Metro Manila had last week confirmed to GGRAsia they had temporarily stopped gaming as well as all non-gaming operations.

As of Monday, the Philippines had recorded 8,355 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours. That took the national tally of infections to 803,398, with 13,435 deaths. The country had 143,726 active cases as of that date.