Lockdown for Metro Manila extended until April 11

Apr 06, 2021 Newsdesk Latest News, Philippines, Top of the deck
Metro Manila (pictured in a file photo), home to the Entertainment City zone of large-scale private-sector Philippine casino resorts, will remain under lockdown – or enhanced community quarantine, as the measure is known locally – until at least Sunday (April 11). The move, announced by the national government, aims to fight the spread of Covid-19 in the region.
The latest lockdown – which also covers four other provinces – began on March 29 and was due to end on April 4.
Prior to that, on March 22, the national government had announced a ban on non-essential travel in and out of Metro Manila.
The Philippine casino regulator confirmed to GGRAsia last week that all casinos in the Metro Manila area (pictured) – public-sector as well as private-sector ones – had suspended gaming operations in compliance with the latest lockdown order.
A number of commercial-sector casino resorts within the Entertainment City zone in Metro Manila had last week confirmed to GGRAsia they had temporarily stopped gaming as well as all non-gaming operations.
As of Monday, the Philippines had recorded 8,355 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours. That took the national tally of infections to 803,398, with 13,435 deaths. The country had 143,726 active cases as of that date.
Apr 07, 2021
Apr 06, 2021
Apr 07, 2021
Apr 07, 2021
Apr 07, 2021Macau casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) for the first six days of April was flat compared to the prior week, despite visitor volumes increasing over the period, estimates brokerage Sanford C....
Apr 07, 2021
(Click here for more)
US$5.3 million
March casino sales at Grand Korea Leisure, an operator in South Korea of foreigner-only casinos