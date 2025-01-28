Londoner Grand, Paiza Grand suites public stay from Feb 5

Suites at the Londoner Grand hotel (pictured, lobby) and at Paiza Grand, the newest accommodation brands at the Londoner Macao casino resort promoted by Sands China Ltd, are bookable by the general public for dates from February 5 onward. That is according to information via the properties’ respective staff and GGRAsia’s checks of the online booking engine for the accommodation.

Londoner Grand replaces the original circa 4,000-room Sheraton Macao, and offers suites and regular guest rooms. The latter room format is only available to the public for dates from March 1 onward, according to GGRAsia’s survey of Londoner Grand’s booking options.

For February weekday nights, the rate for the 83-square-metres (893-sq-feet) suites was shown by a check done on Monday, as MOP7,499 (US$934), net of tax and service charges. The Saturday night rate was double, at MOP15,399.

Once the Londoner Grand’s regular guest rooms are available on open booking for dates from March 1, a “deluxe room” – of 42 sq. ms with king bed – was showing for weekday nights at MOP4,699, while the Saturday cost was MOP7,699.

Paiza Grand – the suite-only accommodation atop the Londoner Grand hotel tower – is bookable by the public for stays from February 5 onward.

The lowest nightly rate for a 125-sq.-ms Paiza Grand suite was showing as MOP22,899, as per research on Monday. The largest suite at Paiza Grand – the 258-sq.-ms “Norman Suite” – was MOP48,899 per night.

In its third-quarter earnings presentation deck, Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS), the parent of Sands China, noted that 300 Londoner Grand suites had already opened in late September, along with the rebranded Londoner Grand Casino.

Londoner Grand is to have, in aggregate, 2,405 keys, including 1,500 suites, according to the presentation deck. Those accommodation units of the Londoner Grand were opening in phases from September 2024, thorough to the second quarter of this year.