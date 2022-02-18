Londoner Macao arena to open in 2022: Sands China CEO

The 6,000-seat arena at The Londoner Macao casino resort (pictured in a file photo) is set to open this year, said Robert Goldstein, chairman and chief executive of the property’s promoter, Sands China Ltd. His comments were included in the company’s preliminary 2021 annual results, filed on Friday to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

“Additional offerings of The Londoner Macao including The Londoner Arena will open in 2022,” stated Mr Goldstein.

Sands China is close to completing a US$2.2-billion revamp of its Cotai portfolio, which included the rebranding of the Sands Cotai Central property as The Londoner Macao, launched in February 2021. The group said it planned to invest US$225 million this year in completing the renovation and rebranding of the property.

Aside from the new arena, the company said it expected the expansion of retail at The Londoner Macao and other amenities “to be completed before the end of 2022”.

In late January, Sands China reported net revenues of US$2.87 billion for full-year 2021, up 70.4 percent year-on-year. The company recorded a net loss of US$1.05 billion in 2021, compared to US$1.52 billion in 2020.

Sands China’s 2021 results were included in the earnings release published by its parent firm, United States-based Las Vegas Sands Corp.