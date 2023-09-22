Londoner Macao’s Harry Potter exhibition to open Dec 15

An exhibition themed on the “Harry Potter” series of novels – that have also been the basis for a movie franchise – will open on December 15 at Macau casino resort The Londoner Macao. The exhibition, currently on a global tour, is marketed as the “most comprehensive” Harry Potter-related presentation of its type.

According to a press release distributed by Sands China Ltd, the operator of The Londoner Macao, more than 1.6 million visitors have experienced this exhibition celebrating Harry Potter and the entire “Wizarding World”.

“Harry Potter: The Exhibition inside The Londoner Macao” is organised by Imagine Exhibitions Inc. It is in partnership with Warner Bros Discovery Global Themed Entertainment – a unit of global media and entertainment conglomerate Warner Bros Entertainment Inc – and event ticketing and promoting firm EMC Presents LLC.

According to the organisers, the exhibition takes visitors “on a one-of-a-kind celebration” of the Wizarding World, using “best-in-class design and technology to celebrate some of the most iconic moments from the beloved books and films”. On display will also be original costumes and authentic props used in the films.

Tickets for the new exhibition are available from Friday (September 22). They can be booked until February 29 next year, according to the exhibition’s official website.

The announcement of the Harry Potter-themed exhibition was first made in May, during a formal launch event for The Londoner Macao. The resort as a whole represents the rebranding and major reconfiguring of a Cotai venue that used to be known as Sands Cotai Central. It now features the architecture of the Palace of Westminster in London, including the clock tower popularly known as Big Ben.

Sands China has pledged to invest MOP30.0 billion (US$3.70 billion) up to the 2032 end of its new concession, with MOP27.8 billion of that to go on “non-gaming projects that will also appeal to international visitors”. That was a condition for getting a fresh gaming concession, which began on January 1.