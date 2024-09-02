 

Lotte Tour Aug casino revenue up 45pct m-o-m, visitor record

Sep 02, 2024  

Lotte Tour Development Co Ltd, the promoter of the Jeju Dream Tower resort on South Korea’s Jeju island, reported casino net revenue of KRW33.01 billion (US$24.7 million) in August, up 44.5 percent on July’s circa KRW22.85 billion.

Judged year-on-year, August’s net revenue at the complex’s foreigner-only gaming operation was up by 84.4 percent. That is according to a Monday filing to the Korea Exchange. No commentary was given on the reason for the improvement.

Jeju Dream Tower’s casino recorded 37,494 visitors in August – beating by 9.4 percent last month’s post-opening monthly-visitor record of 34,275. Measured year-on-year, the casino-visitor tally rose 30.6 percent.

August table game net revenue was KRW29.78 billion, up 42.6 percent sequentially, and an increase of 87.3 percent year-on-year.

Last month’s machine game net revenue totalled just under KRW3.23 billion, an increase of 63.9 percent on July, and a growth of 61.4 percent year-on-year.

Revenue in the gaming operation reached KRW192.41 billion in the eight months to August 31, 123.7-percent higher than a year ago.

Casino table drop – the amount paid by customers to purchase chips for table games – was almost KRW159.58 billion in August, up 28.3 percent month-on-month, and 20.2-percent higher year-on-year.

Such casino drop for the first eight months of 2024 was KRW985.34 billion, an improvement of 25.6 percent year-on-year.

Lotte Tour Development’s August hotel sales reached nearly KRW9.93 billion, up 7.4 percent sequentially, but down 5.8 percent from the same month in 2023.

