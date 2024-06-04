Lotte Tour casino sales at nearly US$20mln in May

Lotte Tour Development Co Ltd, the promoter of the Jeju Dream Tower casino resort (pictured) on South Korea’s Jeju Island, reported casino sales of just under KRW27.11 billion (US$19.7 million) for May, up 32.9 percent sequentially. Judged year-on-year, such sales rose by 137.4 percent, according to a Monday filing.

Jeju Dream Tower’s May hotel sales were KRW7.74 billion, up 3.3 percent from April, and flat from a year earlier.

The firm’s table game sales in May stood at KRW24.54 billion, a 25.7-percent increase sequentially, and up 129.6 percent annually.

Machine-games revenue was KRW2.56 billion, up 193.9 percent from April, and 250.0-percent highger from a year ago.

Accumulated casino sales for the first five months of 2025 were nearly KRW117.51 billion, up 211.4 percent year-on-year.

Lotte Tour confirmed to GGRAsia in April that the company had opened a marketing office in Osaka, Japan, traditionally an important target market for South Korean gaming firms.

The company also had plans to open a Tokyo liaison office, coinciding with the launch of a direct flight between Jeju and Tokyo, according to a spokesperson.