Lotte Tour July casino revenue reached circa US$17mln

Lotte Tour Development Co Ltd, the promoter of the Jeju Dream Tower resort on South Korea’s Jeju island, reported casino net revenue of nearly KRW22.84 billion (US$16.72 million) in July, up by circa 20 percent from June’s KRW19.04 billion.

Judged year-on-year, this July’s casino net revenue was up by 13.7 percent. That is according to a Thursday filing to the Korea Exchange.

July table game net revenue was nearly KRW20.87 billion, up 17.0 percent sequentially and 19.2 percent year-on-year.

Last month’s machine game net revenue totalled KRW1.97 billion, which leapt 64.9 percent from June but down by 23.7 percent when compared to a year ago.

The firm’s July hotel sales reached KRW9.22 billion, up by 17.1 percent from June but down by 4.8 percent from the same month last year.

Jeju Dream Tower’s foreigner-only casino recorded just over 34,200 visitors in July, the highest attendance since the property’s gaming operation opened in June, 2021, according to a separate set of data released by Lotte Tour on its official website.

Total casino drop for July was nearly KRW124.39 billion, up 7.6 percent sequentially but down 4.5 percent from a year ago. The July number took Jeju Dream Tower’s casino drop to an aggregate of KRW825.76 billion for the first seven months of this year, up 26.7 percent year-on-year.