Lotte Tour Sept casino rev falls 14pct m-o-m, visitors down

Lotte Tour Development Co Ltd, the promoter of the Jeju Dream Tower resort (pictured) on South Korea’s Jeju island, reported casino sales of just above KRW28.42 billion (US$21.4 million) in September, down 13.7 percent sequentially.

Judged year-on-year, September’s casino sales at the complex’s foreigner-only gaming operation were up by 98.4 percent. That is according to a Wednesday filing to the Korea Exchange. No commentary was given on the reason for the changes.

Jeju Dream Tower’s casino recorded 35,764 visitors in September, down from August’s monthly record of 37,494 visitors. Measured year-on-year, the casino-visitor tally rose 27.0 percent.

Lotte Tour’s September hotel sales stood at KRW6.81 billion, down 31.3 percent sequentially, and a 13.9-percent decline from the same month in 2023.

September’s table game net revenue was KRW27.16 billion, an 8.6-percent decline from August, but an increase of 106.6 percent year-on-year.

Last month’s machine game net revenue totalled just above KRW1.26 billion, down 60.8 percent sequentially, but up 6.7 percent from a year earlier.

Revenue in the gaming operation reached KRW220.77 billion in the first nine months of 2024, 120.0-percent higher than a year ago.