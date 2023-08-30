Lotte Tour US$12mln private offering of convertible bonds

 

Lotte Tour Development Co Ltd, backer of the Jeju Dream Tower casino resort (pictured) on South Korea’s Jeju island, has completed a private offering of convertible bonds in South Korea, to a value of KRW16.3 billion (US$12.3 million).

The information was in a Tuesday filing to the Korea Exchange. The firm did not give commentary on the intended use of the funds.

July’s casino sales at Jeju Dream Tower’s gaming facility – a foreigner-only venue – increased by 95.3 percent month-on-month, to nearly KRW20.12 billion, according to an early-August filing. Judged year-on-year, such sales were up 516.8 percent.

In April, Lotte Tour had said it was in talks with some South Korean financial institutions about refinancing a nearly KRW700-billion mortgage loan.

Jeju Dream Tower reported a first-quarter operating loss of circa KRW33.40 billion, and it had negative earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) amounting to about KRW11.90 billion.

