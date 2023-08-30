Lotte Tour US$12mln private offering of convertible bonds

Aug 30, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
Lotte Tour Development Co Ltd, backer of the Jeju Dream Tower casino resort (pictured) on South Korea’s Jeju island, has completed a private offering of convertible bonds in South Korea, to a value of KRW16.3 billion (US$12.3 million).
The information was in a Tuesday filing to the Korea Exchange. The firm did not give commentary on the intended use of the funds.
July’s casino sales at Jeju Dream Tower’s gaming facility – a foreigner-only venue – increased by 95.3 percent month-on-month, to nearly KRW20.12 billion, according to an early-August filing. Judged year-on-year, such sales were up 516.8 percent.
In April, Lotte Tour had said it was in talks with some South Korean financial institutions about refinancing a nearly KRW700-billion mortgage loan.
Jeju Dream Tower reported a first-quarter operating loss of circa KRW33.40 billion, and it had negative earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) amounting to about KRW11.90 billion.
Aug 30, 2023
Aug 23, 2023
Aug 30, 2023
Aug 30, 2023
Aug 30, 2023MGM China Holdings Ltd is in a “financially sound” position, enabling it to meet any additional concession-related investment if Macau’s annual casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) reaches a...
(Click here for more)
”There are spaces within the two existing properties that are still not fully utilised… for which the company will apply to the government to develop them, and for that, art and cultural elements are going to be a focus”
Pansy Ho
Chairperson of MGM China Holdings