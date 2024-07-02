Lotte Tour’s June casino revenue dips 30pct m-o-m

Lotte Tour Development Co Ltd, the promoter of the Jeju Dream Tower resort on South Korea’s Jeju Island, reported casino net revenue of just over KRW18.95 billion (US$13.6 million) in June, down 30.1 percent on May’s circa KRW27.11 billion.

Judged year-on-year, this June’s casino net revenue leapt by 84.0 percent.

The number of visitors last month to the property’s foreigner-only casino (pictured) was down 3.2 percent month-on-month, at 28,794. Measured year-on-year, the resort’s visitor tally for the June period rose 29.4 percent.

June table game net revenue was KRW17.76 billion, down 27.6 percent sequentially. Judged year-on-year, such revenue was up 88.9 percent.

Last month’s machine game net revenue totalled just over KRW1.19 billion, down 53.5 percent month-on-month, but up 33.1 percent year-on-year.

Total casino drop for June was just under KRW130.07 billion, a decline of 7.1 percent on May. Relative to June 2023, last month’s casino drop improved by 14.4 percent.

On June 9 this year, the casino had to shut down for nearly two hours after fire broke out in a non-gaming area of the complex.