LT Game appoints Aleš Mlakar as ETG director

LT Game Ltd, a Macau-based provider of gaming equipment and management technology for casinos, has announced the appointment of Aleš Mlakar (pictured) as director of electronic table game (ETG) products.

“With his extensive experience and innovative vision in the gaming industry, we are confident that Aleš will bring incredible value to our ETG solutions, driving innovation and delivering exceptional experiences for our clients around the world,” stated LT Game in a Tuesday post on social media network LinkedIn.

In his own post on LinkedIn, Mr Mlakar said he was “extremely happy and grateful” to announce that he had accepted a “full time offer” from LT Game in Macau as director of ETG products.

Mr Mlakar worked for more than 15 years in a number of roles at ETG supplier Interblock Gaming, the last position as head of service, according to his social media profile.

While with Interblock, he also served as director of gaming operations for nearly eight years.

Earlier this month, Paradise Entertainment, the parent of LT Game, said the group had signed a “distribution agreement” with Tangiamo Touch Technology AB, a Sweden-based provider of ETGs and visual identification software.

Under a two-year agreement, Tangiamo will supply electronic gaming products under the trade name of “LT Game” to the European market, including the group’s latest “Mori Dice” and “Dragon Tiger Baccarat” products.

The deal states that Paradise Entertainment will supply Tangiamo’s products across gaming markets in Asia.

“The distribution agreements, effective immediately, cover each company’s electronic gaming machines, software systems, and platforms for land-based casinos,” according to last week’s announcement.

In November, LT Game demonstrated the latest software for its Live Multi Game (LMG) product platform. The software, branded “Black Coral”, is said to feature artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, and is compatible either with the company’s new slant-top SpeedWave LMG cabinet, or earlier product.