LT Game debuts two new standalone slots at MGS

Casino technology supplier LT Game Ltd used the occasion of the first day of the MGS Entertainment Show, a casino trade gathering in Macau, to launch two new standalone slot machine games – “Hulunbuir Grassland” (pictured) and “Street Steel” – aimed at gaming destinations beyond its Macau home market.

The launch was hosted by LT Game boss Jay Chun (also pictured) on Tuesday at the trade exhibition portion of the gathering.

Hulunbuir Grassland is named after an Inner Mongolia prairie. Mr Chun said the moniker should be “familiar to the Chinese audience” due to the game’s motifs and theme music, the latter from a Monogolian composer well-known on the Chinese mainland, Master Wulantoga. Mr Chun is co-chairman and managing director of Paradise Entertainment Ltd, the parent of Macau-based LT Game.

Hulunbuir Grassland’s free game features can be activated when three or more scatter symbols appear on the reels in a base game. The slot game is also equipped with a bonus game feature called “Lasso the Horse” that can be triggered randomly in a base game, when a free game is not triggered.

The other standalone game, “Street Steel”, has a car-racing theme, with graphics referencing motorbikes exhibited at the “Street Steel – Heavy Metal Bike Gallery Macau” in Casino Kam Pek Paradise. The latter is a downtown Macau satellite gaming venue relying on the casino licence of SJM Holdings Ltd, and where Paradise Entertainment provides casino management services, according to promotional materials of the latter.

Both slot products are offered on LT Game’s “LTS-1 Akkadian” cabinet.