LT Game demos new Black Coral software for Live Multi Game

LT Game Ltd, a Macau-based provider of gaming equipment and management technology for casinos, demonstrated on Tuesday the latest software for its Live Multi Game (LMG) product platform. The software, branded “Black Coral”, is said to feature artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, and is compatible either with the company’s new slant-top SpeedWave LMG cabinet, or earlier product.

Jay Chun, co-chairman and managing director of LT Game, was at Tuesday’s presentation, along with other executives including the firm’s chief operating officer, Eddie Au.

Black Coral’s AI can analyse historical game results and even suggest wager choices to players said Mr Au.

He noted the firm was “fine-tuning” that AI function, on the basis that it dealt with a “sensitive” issue for players. This was that as the AI could not guarantee to “help the patron secure a win, there will be a question over, ‘Whose responsibility is this?’,” observed Mr Au on the sidelines of the event.

He added: “So we have to decide the extent of use with the AI function. Should that be only limited to the analysis of a number of historical game results?… We are trying to find a balance.”

He noted to GGRAsia that the Black Coral software is applicable not only to baccarat games delivered via the company’s LMG platform. but also other types of table game. His company planned to seek Macau regulatory approval for the software, Mr Au said.

“We will also want to promote it [Black Coral] to… overseas markets, such as the Philippines,” Mr Au remarked. The Black Coral software could be available live in casinos in the first half of 2025, he also noted.

At the presentation, LT Game showed how Black Coral could be applied to an LMG baccarat game. The software contains several player support functions, including allowing casino customers to ‘save’ a favourite LMG dealer table and get quick access to its player interface. Players can also track via the software, perceived winning ‘patterns’ in the prior results of games.

The presentation also discussed the SpeedWave cabinet. It is available in three formats. Single screen is compatible with the firm’s standard LMG setup. Dual-screen is for any terminal linked to LT Game’s electronic table games, such as “Mori Dice” and “Enter the Dragon”. The latter is LT Game’s latest electronic baccarat game featuring Lucky 7 and Super Lucky 7 side bet combinations popular in the Macau live-table baccarat market. The third format is a SpeedWave cabinet compatible with a LMG setup that can incorporate a “topper”. An example is a version of the Mori Dice game that uses a physical shaker for dice play, Mr Au noted in his presentation.