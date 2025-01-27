LT Game eyes Macau, SE Asia markets for ‘Super Bull’ EGM

Macau-based casino equipment supplier LT Game Ltd is targeting its latest electronic gaming machine (EGM) product, “Super Bull”, for the Macau market and Southeast Asia, said the company’s chief operating officer Eddie Au, in response to GGRAsia’s enquiry.

LT Game announced recently that Super Bull – presented on its LTS-2 cabinet – has been certified by gaming testing laboratory and technical consultancy BMM Testlabs.

Super Bull’s play format is based on an established Asian card-comparison game called “Niu Niu” involving a ‘player’ and a person acting as ‘dealer/banker’. Niu Niu has been particularly popular amongst Chinese and Southeast Asian players, Mr Au remarked.

In Niu Niu, the player’s goal is to be able to achieve a higher hand than the dealer by dividing a five-card hand into a left ‘hand’ with three cards, and a right ‘hand’ with two cards. The value of the three cards in the left hand should form the value of ’10′ or multiples of 10; while the right hand’s two cards should have the highest value practicable, based on what was first dealt. Nonetheless, in cases where the right hand exceeds a value of 10, the value has to be reduced by the number 10.

The highest payout odds of LT Game’s Super Bull is 12 to 1. The electronic game setup primarily differs from traditional Niu Niu in terms of the electronic product’s dealing order and betting options, according to LT Game’s corporate materials.

“It [“Super Bull”] will be on LTS-2, which is an upright slot cabinet; the LTS-1 cabinet, with dual screens, as well as on slant-top cabinet,” said Mr Au. The electronic game in the LTS-1 cabinet version is now under gaming testing, he additionally noted to us.

Super Bull is likely be launched in overseas markets prior to being in Macau, as the latter casino market had never had this card game in either traditional or electronic format, according to the LT Game COO. Nonetheless, his company has targeted Macau as one of its key markets for the eventual product launch, he told GGRAsia.