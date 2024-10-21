LT Game to amp slot presence in Philippines: COO

Macau-based casino equipment supplier LT Game Ltd intends to introduce two new slot titles within the current year, and promote them in the “highly competitive” Philippines market.

So said LT Game’s chief operating officer Eddie Au (pictured), in an interview with GGRAsia. The titles are, respectively, an update of its motorbike-themed slot “Street Steel” (pictured, left); and an animal-themed game “Paw Link”, which offers a linked jackpot.

“Street Steel was introduced at last year’s MGS [Entertainment Show],” stated Mr Au. “We are revamping this game, with the addition of a new feature, the ‘Advantage Spin’,” he noted.

Whenever there is a near-hit of a winning combo on a reel, the trigger of an ‘Advantage Spin’ will allow a player to make an extra wager to spin only that particular reel to try to get a winning hit, Mr Au explained.

The planned rollout of the new slot titles comes on the back of LT Game’s aim to tap into the “highly slot-driven” Philippines gaming market, according to the LT Game COO. Currently, two operators in Manila’s commercial-casino zone Entertainment City, are trialling LT Game’s other existing slot games, “Bowl of Gold” and “Fortune Monkey”.

“We target to have more gaming venues [in the Philippines] interested to host our slot games, plus some other electronic table games,” Mr Au remarked.

“We have some special electronic gaming products like Mori Dice, which the market has not seen before. We also have ‘Niu Niu’, a [baccarat] game that is already well-known in many markets but so far not available yet in any slot-style cabinet,” the LT Game COO added. ‘Niu Niu’ is an established baccarat-based game that is particularly popular in Southeast Asia, he noted.

As a supplier best known for its live multi-game (LMG) systems popular in Macau, LT Game’s slot-product push in the Philippines requires focused effort, Mr Au noted to GGRAsia.

Though he added: “Compared to the Macau market, they [Philippine venues] are much more willing to try new things, particularly slots.”

One “reason why we made the effort to revamp the [‘Street Steel’] game is that: if it works, then people’s impression [of LT Game] will start to change,” said Mr Au.

In late September LT Game signed a partnership deal with Massive Gaming Pty Ltd (MVG), an Australia-based business-to-business iGaming content provider. MVG – a subsidiary of South Korea-listed Neowiz Co Ltd – said it includes sharing slot software to “generate significant synergies in the development of new slot machines”.

In the Philippines market, LT Game has plans for Manila office “within the fourth quarter” of this year, as sales support for the group, Mr Au told GGRAsia.