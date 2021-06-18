 

Lucky Lightning latest online slot from Pragmatic Play

Lucky Lightning latest online slot from Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play Ltd, an online gaming content provider, said in a Thursday press release it had launched the slot title “Lucky Lightning”, themed on the mythology of Ancient Greece.

The central mechanic in Lucky Lightning is the “Wild Respin” feature, which is triggered randomly when a “Lightning Symbol” lands on the first two reels, affecting them in one of two ways. The feature will either expand the size of the grid from a 3×5 to a 3×6 layout, or boost the final reels to hold four rows instead of three, bumping the initial 243 pay lines up to what the firm terms “a much higher number”.

Lucky Lightning is the latest title to be added to Pragmatic Play’s slot offering. The latter includes recent titles “Buffalo King Megaways”, and “Dragon Hot Hold and Spin”, as well as 200-plus HTML5-generation titles in the provider’s games portfolio.

