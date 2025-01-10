LVS boss meets senior China trade official in Beijing

Jan 10, 2025 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
Robert Goldstein, chairman and chief executive of Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS), parent firm of Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd, has had a meeting in Beijing with a senior official from China’s Ministry of Commerce.
Information about the Wednesday meeting was given in a Thursday press release from the ministry, along with a photograph of the encounter (pictured).
Discussions between Wang Shouwen, China’s International Trade Representative and Vice Minister of Commerce, and Mr Goldstein, included “Sino-U.S. economic and trade relations”, and the casino group’s “development in China”, the ministry said in the Chinese-language press release.
Sands China executive vice chairman, Wilfred Wong Ying Wai, was also at the meeting.
The ministry’s press release cited Mr Goldstein saying his group “values the opportunities in China’s market”, and also hopes to “continue the expanding of investment in China”.
The LVS chairman added that as China and U.S. were the “two most important economies” in the world, cooperation between the two nations would be “beneficial to each other, and to the world”.
Mr Wang was recorded as saying China would welcome seeing foreign companies, including Las Vegas Sands, “seize the opportunities” in the Chinese market. He added that China’s economy had demonstrated “strong resilience”.
