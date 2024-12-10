LVS donates US$15mln for China studies institute at UNLV

Casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) has donated US$15 million to help set up in its home base of Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States, a centre for the study and appreciation of Chinese language, traditions, and history.

The Sands Institute for Chinese Language and Culture will be based at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV).

The move was formally approved by the relevant Nevada education authorities at a meeting on December 5, according to a Monday press release.

The casino group controls Sands China Ltd, one of Macau’s six gaming concessionaires. Las Vegas Sands also runs Marina Bay Sands, one half of Singapore’s casino duopoly.

“This partnership with UNLV reflects our dedication to global engagement and cultural exchange,” said Robert Goldstein, the casino group’s chairman and chief executive, as cited in the announcement.

He added: “We are honoured to support an initiative that will enhance Chinese cultural literacy and provide significant opportunities for meaningful intercultural dialogue in one of the world’s most visible cities and one of its most dynamic universities.”

The update said the new institute’s work would include offering Mandarin language courses for students and community members; cultural programming such as film screenings, art exhibitions, musical performances, and lectures; and student and faculty exchanges.

Currently, Las Vegas Sands is chiefly an Asia-focused business, though it is on record as in the running for an upstate New York licence, once formal bidding starts.

In February 2022, the company announced the completion of the US$6.25-billion sale of The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. The complex includes The Venetian and Palazzo properties on the Las Vegas Strip, and the Venetian Expo, an exhibition and event centre.