LVS in new US$1.5bln unsecured revolving credit facility

Casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) has a fresh US$1.5-billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility with a group of lenders, according to a company’s Wednesday filing to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The fresh revolving credit facility is under a Wednesday agreement, which includes a US$150-million sub-facility for letters of credit.

The overall US$1.5 billion may be used by Las Vegas Sands and its affiliates for “working capital and general corporate purposes”, the filing stated.

The group’s unit Sands China Ltd, is one of Macau’s six casino concessionaires. In Singapore, the parent’s unit Marina Bay Sands Pte Ltd runs the Marina Bay Sands resort, half of that city-state’s casino duopoly.

Wednesday’s filing said the outstanding loans under the revolving credit facility are scheduled to mature on April 3, 2029.

Under the agreement, Las Vegas Sands is subject to financial covenants, including one that limits the company and its restricted subsidiaries to a “maximum consolidated net leverage ratio of 4.00 to 1.00 as of the last day of each fiscal quarter”.