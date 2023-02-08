LVS ranked by S&P as most sustainable casino sector firm

International casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp has been ranked as the most sustainable firm in the global casino sector, according to the 2023 edition of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook.

At a macro level, Las Vegas Sands placed within the overall top 1 percent of performers in terms of sustainable practices. The ranking was produced by international ratings agency S&P Global.

The S&P Sustainability Yearbook 2023 considered more than 7,800 companies, said the ratings agency. A total of 708 companies was selected for this year’s yearbook. The publication compiles the top performers in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), an annual evaluation of corporate sustainability practices.

Las Vegas Sands is the parent of Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd, and also runs the Marina Bay Sands casino resort in Singapore.

The Las Vegas Sands group was the only casino and gaming operator with Asian exposure included in the S&P Sustainability Yearbook 2023. Company subsidiary Sands China was ranked among the top-10 percent performers in terms of CSA score.