 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

LVS ranked by S&P as most sustainable casino sector firm

Feb 08, 2023 Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck  

LVS ranked by S&P as most sustainable casino sector firm

International casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp has been ranked as the most sustainable firm in the global casino sector, according to the 2023 edition of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook.

At a macro level, Las Vegas Sands placed within the overall top 1 percent of performers in terms of sustainable practices. The ranking was produced by international ratings agency S&P Global.

The S&P Sustainability Yearbook 2023 considered more than 7,800 companies, said the ratings agency. A total of 708 companies was selected for this year’s yearbook. The publication compiles the top performers in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), an annual evaluation of corporate sustainability practices.

Las Vegas Sands is the parent of Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd, and also runs the Marina Bay Sands casino resort in Singapore.

The Las Vegas Sands group was the only casino and gaming operator with Asian exposure included in the S&P Sustainability Yearbook 2023. Company subsidiary Sands China was ranked among the top-10 percent performers in terms of CSA score.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Alvin Chau and prosecution appeal court sentence

Alvin Chau and prosecution appeal court sentence

Feb 08, 2023  

The defence and the prosecution have respectively appealed against a Macau court’s sentencing decision that encompassed Alvin Chau Cheok Wa, former boss of now-defunct Macau casino junket...
Read More
LVS ranked by S&P as most sustainable casino sector firm

LVS ranked by S&P as most sustainable casino sector...

Feb 08, 2023  

Crane aims to complete split into 2 listed entities by April 3

Crane aims to complete split into 2 listed entities by...

Feb 08, 2023  

Pick of the Day

"The company will scrutinise the [26 Capital] lawsuit and properly deal with it"

Universal Entertainment
Japanese firm that controls the Okada Manila casino resort in the Philippines