L&W, Betsson Group renew distribution deal via OpenGaming

Casino equipment and game technology provider Light & Wonder Inc (L&W) says it has inked a new distribution deal with Betsson Group, a provider of casino, sportsbook and other games via licences in several countries, including places in Asia.

The new agreement ensures a continuation of Light & Wonder and various third-party content – made available via the firm’s Light & Wonder’s OpenGaming System – on Betsson Group’s platforms.

It also provides a “significant increase” in content available across all existing and newer markets where Betsson Group’s currently operates or is “on the brink of entering,” stated Light & Wonder in a Wednesday press release.

The two companies have “worked together for many years, with Light & Wonder providing leading content to Betsson Group as they have fostered growth in key markets globally,” it said.

“The new agreement marks another important milestone for Light & Wonder, as it solidifies the OpenGaming platform as the world’s leading digital casino ecosystem,” it added.

The statement quoted Magdalena Podhorska-Okolow, Light & Wonder’s managing director for Europe, as saying: “We view Betsson Group as an important operator that has shown commitment and trust to Light & Wonder over many years. The fact that the agreement has been renewed solidifies the group’s plans to view us as a key growth partner.”

According to the release, the OpenGaming platform offers more than 3,500 games from a global network of in-house and third-party game studios.

Laura Peretta, head of supplier relations at Betsson Group, said in prepared remarks: “Light & Wonder has been our trusted supplier since the early days of our journey within iGaming.”

She added: “Their OpenGaming ecosystem guarantees expertise, scalability, and exceptional content delivery. We are delighted that we can continue the strong partnership and hold high expectations for our shared future.”