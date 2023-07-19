L&W, DreamSpin in partnership for OpenGaming platform

Jul 19, 2023 Newsdesk iGaming, Latest News
Casino equipment and game technology provider Light & Wonder Inc says its OpenGaming platform is set to feature exclusive iGaming content from industry newcomers DreamSpin.
DreamSpin is “a brand-new slot studio created by iGaming industry experts FruitySlots and HideousSlots,” said Light & Wonder in a press release issued on Tuesday. “As two of the leading slot streamers, the duo are now utilising their knowledge and unrivalled passion for slots to create bespoke content drawn from their own preferences and that of their active communities of iGaming enthusiasts,” the company added.
As part of the agreement, content developed by DreamSpin will be “distributed exclusively to Light & Wonder’s extensive operator network via the OpenGaming platform in key regulated markets around the world”, the release stated.
It quoted Steve Mayes, digital partnerships director at Light & Wonder, as noting that “streamers play a huge role in the iGaming ecosystem” and “are highly influential when engaging with players”.
FruitySlots and HideousSlots are two platforms offering streaming channels, reviews and other specialised content focused on online casino gaming.
The press release also quoted Josh Green, founder of DreamSpin, as saying: “We are extremely excited to turn our ideas and vision for thrilling gameplay into reality.”
