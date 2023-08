L&W gets new chief accountant, Chow starts as interim CFO

Casino equipment and game technology provider Light & Wonder Inc (L&W) has appointed Vanja Kalabic as chief accounting officer with effect from August 25.

Since March this year, he had been serving the group as senior vice president and corporate controller. Prior to that he had held various accounting leadership positions since joining the company in November 2015.

It is expected his new employment agreement will run until August 24, 2026, said the group in a Tuesday filing.

In a separate Tuesday announcement, Light & Wonder stated that Oliver Chow started working as the company’s chief financial officer (CFO), on an interim basis, on August 25.

Light & Wonder had reported in July that Mr Chow – previously senior vice president of corporate finance – would be coming in as interim CFO.

That was at the time the group announced – with effect from August 25 – the departure of Connie James as executive vice president, chief financial officer, treasurer and corporate secretary.

Earlier this month, Light & Wonder reported second-quarter revenue of US$731 million, up 19.8 percent from the US$610 million a year earlier, and up 9.1 percent quarter-on-quarter.