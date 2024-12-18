L&W installs table games across Norwegian Cruise Lines fleet

Casino equipment and game technology developer Light & Wonder Inc (L&W) says it has been selected by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd to deploy its operator wide area progressive (OWAP) table games to the cruise liner’s 18-ship fleet.

“This includes 200 GM Atlas systems featuring jackpot progressives, as well as blackjack and poker derivatives, to provide exciting and enhanced gaming experiences for all types of travellers,” stated Light & Wonder in a Tuesday press release.

The announcement cited Niaz Nejad, managing director – Americas, Gaming at Light & Wonder, as saying: “We’re excited to collaborate with Norwegian Cruise Line to launch its first OWAP table games network.”

The gaming supplier said its OWAP technology would enable Norwegian Cruise Line to “link gaming titles across multiple vessels through a centralised network, keeping them under the same umbrella”.

“This solution is designed to enhance excitement at gaming tables and boost participation in progressive jackpots,” added Light & Wonder.

The firm’s first progressive system as part of this collaboration was installed on the Norwegian Breakaway vessel (pictured) in August 2024, “with additional installations underway,” according to the release.

Ian Donald, vice president for gaming operations at Norwegian Cruise Line, said in prepared remarks that the company was “thrilled” to introduce Light & Wonder’s OWAP table games to its fleet.

“This innovative technology allows us to link gaming experiences across our vessels, offering our guests even more excitement and the opportunity for larger payouts,” he added.