L&W invests in Flows’ platform to fast-track growth

Casino equipment and game technology provider Light & Wonder Inc says it has made a “strategic investment” into “no-code automation platform” Flows, in a bid to “accelerate growth and scale up operations”. The investment amount was not disclosed in the company’s press release published on Wednesday.

Flows is described as a platform that helps companies speed up their development work and simplify their integration efforts, allowing businesses to “ensure operational efficiency without the complexities of traditional coding”.

“Light & Wonder has already enjoyed success utilising Flows’ groundbreaking technology, delivering a new operator-funded marketing jackpots feature which adds significant value for partners and has plans for further releases in the coming months,” stated the announcement.

Light & Wonder said it would be using Flows “to enter new markets and scale up its operations, accelerating the potential for significant worldwide growth”.

The latest investment is said to build on an “established relationship,” with Light & Wonder “expediting key features and applications in its marketing jackpot feature available across its operator network”.

Dylan Slaney, chief executive of iGaming at Light & Wonder, was quoted as saying: “Having witnessed the power of Flows’ world-class technology through its network jackpots feature, it was a logical next step to invest in its dynamic platform.”

He added: “Flows’ platform is an essential resource for businesses across all sectors of the iGaming industry and beyond and we are delighted to offer the company our support and backing.”

James King, CEO of Flows, said in prepared remarks that with the backing of Light & Wonder, the platform can “expedite” its path “to becoming a worldwide leader in codeless automation solutions”.

“Their support will act as a catalyst, supercharging our growth and innovation across the board and accelerating our mission of making technology accessible and transformative for businesses everywhere,” added Mr King.