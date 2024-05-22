 

L&W launches ‘Claw and Roar’ slot from Lightning Box

Light & Wonder Inc has released “Claw and Roar”, a 3×5 game from its specialist slot provider Lightning Box, one of the gaming supplier’s in-house studios.

Michael Maokhamphiou, studio director at Light & Wonder, was cited as saying in a Tuesday press release: “Claw and Roar is an enchanting addition to our portfolio, transporting players to an epic forest where the animals can help them receive prizes.”

He added: “The action-packed free games round is bolstered by the Wild symbol, which can assist in adding further riches by granting an extra round whilst also granting players increasing respins.”

Rob Procter, vice president of game development at Light & Wonder, said: “Lightning Box is elevating its established portfolio with the launch of Claw and Roar, proudly showcasing classic features and modifiers that still resonate with its player base.”

Promising “243 ways to win”, Claw and Roar is a Light & Wonder title currently exclusive to Rush Street Interactive in Michigan, Ontario and West Virginia in the United States.

