L&W links with Shift4 to expand cashless gaming offering

Casino equipment and game technology provider Light & Wonder Inc says it has an agreement with Shift4 Payments Inc to integrate the latter’s firm payment processing technology into Light & Wonder’s cashless table-top debit solution, called AtoM.

Shift4 provides software and payment processing systems in the United States, including “omnichannel” card acceptance and processing solutions.

Light & Wonder’s cashless payment setup enables players to use a debit card to purchase casino chips at live table games.

“AToM promotes increased player retention and provides real-time accounting and game reports and keeps the game moving,” said the gaming supplier in a Wednesday press release. It said Shift4 would integrate its commerce-enabling technology with AToM’s cashless solution “to deliver a seamless gaming experience”.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed in the announcement. It said that Shift4’s support would initially be available in U.S. gaming jurisdictions and Canada, “with other sites to be included in the future”.

Mike McKiski, Light & Wonder’s senior vice president for global gaming, tables, was quoted in the release as saying that AToM was “unbelievably simple, intuitive” and offered a “great convenience for players”.

“Integrating Shift4’s payment processing capabilities allows us to drive greater value and retention for our customers and a better experience for players,” he added. “These solutions complement each other, and our current product family, enabling us to deliver a truly differentiated offering.”

Anthony Perez, a Shift4 senior vice president, said in prepared remarks that the company was “transforming commerce” across various industries “with a simplified payment experience that seamlessly integrates into leading technology solutions.”

“We are quickly growing our presence in the gaming space with our ability to deliver both card-present and card-not-present solutions, and this agreement further enhances our capabilities for our casino customers,” stated Mr Perez.