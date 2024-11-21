L&W online slot ‘Ithaca’s Gold’ now in select markets

Lightning Box, an in-house design studio of gaming equipment supplier Light & Wonder Inc (L&W), says its latest slot game, “Ithaca’s Gold”, is now available to online players in select jurisdictions in the United States and Canada.

The 3×5 slot uses themes based on stories from Ancient Greece. The game takes its name from Ithaca, a Greek island mentioned as the home of Odysseus, hero of the poet Homer’s epic work, the Odyssey.

Rob Procter, vice president of game development at Light & Wonder, said in a Wednesday update about the new slot: “Our in-house team at Lightning Box continues to deliver exceptional content that resonates with players.”

He added: “Ithaca’s Gold is a testament to our commitment to evolving our portfolio with innovative and engaging game mechanics.”

The product is said to have a ‘bonus buy’ option enabling players to go straight to free games, including a ‘picking feature’, for a fixed price in select jurisdictions.

Michael Maokhamphiou, studio director at Lightning Box, was cited as saying: “Ithaca’s Gold captures the essence of our unique slot gameplay with its immersive features and high win potential.”

He added: “The combination of picking feature free games and respins ensures every spin is packed with entertainment.”