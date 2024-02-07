L&W opens the door for Everi Digital to expand global reach

Casino equipment and game technology provider Light & Wonder Inc says it has signed an “expanded long-term deal” with Everi Digital for the latter to “expand into new markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and South America”.

Everi Digital is the online gaming business of Everi Holdings Inc. The parent company is a provider of gaming equipment and products to the land-based and online casino sectors, and also supplies fintech and player-management technology.

“The agreement will initially serve Light & Wonder’s customers in the U.K. with a range of games from the 70-strong catalogue of Everi Digital, delivered to the network through Light & Wonder’s online ecosystem,” said Light & Wonder in a Tuesday announcement.

Customers in Italy “will also be the first” to gain access to Everi Digital’s titles “in the summer of this year”, with “additional European markets to follow by the end of 2024 on an exclusive basis”.

“The roll-out in South America is scheduled to take place in first-quarter 2024,” according to the release.

Light & Wonder said the expanded deal represented the “latest phase” of the group’s iGaming strategy, i.e., “to forge major agreements with game developers to accelerate its leading position as a premium global content provider”.

The update quoted Jordan Brent, vice president of digital commercialisation at Everi Holdings, as saying: “We are looking forward to providing our innovative content to a new segment of online players, driving the continued growth trajectory of our collective iGaming business.”

Steve Mayes, senior director digital partnerships at Light & Wonder, said in prepared remarks that Everi Digital’s content “has proven hugely popular with players in North America”.

He added: “We look forward to sharing its games across more of our global network.”

Light & Wonder said its online platform features “more than 3,500 games from a global network of in-house and third-party game studios”.