L&W promotes Simon Johnson to CEO of iGaming biz

Casino equipment and game technology developer Light & Wonder Inc (L&W) has announced Simon Johnson (pictured) as the new chief executive of the company’s iGaming business.

Mr Johnson has been with Light & Wonder since 2017, according to a Thursday announcement.

The executive “has been instrumental in driving the international commercial efforts of the gaming business in his most recent role as senior vice president and international managing director,” stated Light & Wonder.

The group has three main segments: land-based gaming; the digital games unit SciPlay; and iGaming.

The update said Mr Johnson will report directly to Light & Wonder’s president and CEO, Matt Wilson. Mr Johnson will also join the company’s executive leadership team, it added.

Before joining Light & Wonder, Mr Johnson “worked across a range of businesses and industries,” starting his career in investment banking, where he specialised in mergers and acquisitions and cross-border transactions, according to the announcement.

Mr Johnson “has held leadership roles in private equity, telecommunications, and financial technology” in numerous companies, it added.

Light & Wonder has made some changes to its leadership team in Asia, with Glenn Huybrecht confirmed earlier this week as the firm’s vice president and managing director for Asia.

Ken Jolly has assumed the role of vice president for strategic development for Asia. GGRAsia understands the transition has already taken place.