 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

L&W promotes Simon Johnson to CEO of iGaming biz

Jan 10, 2025 iGaming, Industry Talk, Latest News  

L&W promotes Simon Johnson to CEO of iGaming biz

Casino equipment and game technology developer Light & Wonder Inc (L&W) has announced Simon Johnson (pictured) as the new chief executive of the company’s iGaming business.

Mr Johnson has been with Light & Wonder since 2017, according to a Thursday announcement.

The executive “has been instrumental in driving the international commercial efforts of the gaming business in his most recent role as senior vice president and international managing director,” stated Light & Wonder.

The group has three main segments: land-based gaming; the digital games unit SciPlay; and iGaming.

The update said Mr Johnson will report directly to Light & Wonder’s president and CEO, Matt Wilson. Mr Johnson will also join the company’s executive leadership team, it added.

Before joining Light & Wonder, Mr Johnson “worked across a range of businesses and industries,” starting his career in investment banking, where he specialised in mergers and acquisitions and cross-border transactions, according to the announcement.

Mr Johnson “has held leadership roles in private equity, telecommunications, and financial technology” in numerous companies, it added.

Light & Wonder has made some changes to its leadership team in Asia, with Glenn Huybrecht confirmed earlier this week as the firm’s vice president and managing director for Asia.

Ken Jolly has assumed the role of vice president for strategic development for Asia. GGRAsia understands the transition has already taken place.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

MGM Osaka competition-free in Japan short term: Orix

MGM Osaka competition-free in Japan short term: Orix

Jan 10, 2025  

There is “unlikely to be any national competition in the short term” to MGM Osaka, Japan’s first integrated resort (IR) with casino. So says Orix Corp, the main local partner alongside MGM...
Read More
Singapore blocked over 3,800 illegal gambling sites: minister

Singapore blocked over 3,800 illegal gambling sites:...

Jan 10, 2025  

Novomatic to sell Austria-based Admiral Group to Tipico

Novomatic to sell Austria-based Admiral Group to Tipico

Jan 10, 2025  

Wynn Resorts to buy Crown London from Crown Resorts

Wynn Resorts to buy Crown London from Crown Resorts

Jan 10, 2025  

L&W promotes Simon Johnson to CEO of iGaming biz

L&W promotes Simon Johnson to CEO of iGaming biz

Jan 10, 2025  

Pick of the Day

”This acquisition of an iconic asset [Crown London] offers us a presence in a global gateway city and will create a conduit for Wynn guests to visit our resorts”

Craig Billings
Chief executive of Wynn Resorts