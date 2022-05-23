L&W says plugged in to ETG needs of players, casinos

There has been a “shift” over the past two years in terms of casino operators and players broadening their tastes in electronic table game (ETG) products, says Jim Preston, product director of electronic table systems, Asia, at gaming equipment supplier Light & Wonder Inc (L&W).

He highlighted growing interest in standalone and compact installations, as well as in stadium setups for electronic table games.

“We have always done stadiums. We were pioneers, with our Rapid Baccarat and Rapid Roulette” products, stated Mr Preston, in comments to GGRAsia.

But he also noted the uptick in interest in “compact” setups – such as standalone units or eight-seater arrangements with a mechanical device in the middle.

Mr Preston said Light & Wonder was also leading the market in fresh ways to display results for electronic table games – both for the individual player at tableside, and for wider onlookers.

“We think it’s important for the customer [player] to be able to see everything that’s going on” in the game play, he stated.

As an example, he added regarding displays of game results: “We have some features that are going to help the customers [players] make decisions, in terms of presenting baccarat trends” (example pictured).

For the company to be able to differentiate its ETG products in the market, the quality of its screen displays was “a big opportunity,” he stated.

“We’re moving with the times with these electronic displays. We have a lot more animations.” He added: “On our roulette product for example, the graphical display of the wheel is 3D”.