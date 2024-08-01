L&W ‘Squid Game’ -themed slots live in a U.S. casino

Light & Wonder Inc (L&W), a cross-platform provider of game content and of casino games products, said on Wednesday that its slot machine product “Squid Game” – named after Netflix’ South Korean drama – has had its world debut at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino, in southern California in the United States.

The product is said to feature “iconic games” based on themes in the drama series, namely “Red Light, Green Light”, “Tug of War” and “The Glass Tile”.

“By bringing such a culturally-significant and widely-recognised theme to our cutting-edge Horizon and Cosmic cabinets, we are offering players an unparalleled level of excitement and immersion, while giving our customers a truly innovative product,” said Light & Wonder’s chief product officer Nathan Drane, in prepared remarks included in the Wednesday release.

Light & Wonder had, in March this year, introduced an online-delivered adaptation of the Squid Game theme, called “Squid Game: One Lucky Day”.

The Netflix drama – first aired in 2021 – centres on a group of cash-strapped individuals attempting to make their fortune by surviving a series of potentially-deadly games framed as childhood games. A second season of the show is due to air in December this year, according to media reports.