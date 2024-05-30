L&W to display products aimed at modernising floors

Casino equipment and game technology developer Light & Wonder Inc (L&W) says it will present a “showstopping portfolio” of new games, hardware and systems at this year’s Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia casino trade exhibition and conference in Macau.

“Light & Wonder remains committed to supporting our customers’ continued growth, and G2E Asia is an excellent opportunity for operators throughout the region to experience firsthand how our portfolio can elevate their offerings,” said Ken Jolly, Light & Wonder’s vice president and managing director for Asia, in prepared remarks.

G2E Asia will take place at the Venetian Macao from June 4 to 6.

The company said a number of new games would debut at the trade show, alongside existing ones. They include: Light & Wonder’s latest triple feature game, “Dragon Trio”; “Jin Ji Bao Xi Deluxe” based on the Jin Ji Bao Xi titles; “Echo Fortunes and “Endless Treasure”. Additionally, “Big Hot Flaming Pots”, with two game titles, “Delicious Delights” and “Tasty Treasures”, will also make its debut at G2E Asia.

Light & Wonder said it would also display its “Kascada Slant” cabinet at the show. “The new gaming machine’s shorter height provides improved sightlines on property floors and supports the same best-in-class content library” as other cabinets, said the maker.

Light & Wonder’s table products team “will present a variety of innovative solutions for casino operations,” including ones “designed to enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and elevate the gaming experience for customers”.

These include the “Card Recycler”, said to minimise waste, and the “iDeal Plus” shuffling technology, said to “boost operator efficiency”.

The group will additionally show at G2E Asia its player-loyalty platform, L&W Engage. Attendees can also experience the firm’s “Patron Mobile App”, which allows customers “to seamlessly manage a range of resort-related activities”.