L&W to supply systems, games to Mohegan’s S.Korea casino

Casino equipment and online games provider Light & Wonder Inc says it will supply systems solutions and slot and electronic table games to South Korea casino complex Inspire Entertainment Resort.

The scheme, located at Incheon, near the South Korean capital Seoul, will have a foreigner-only casino. It is being developed by U.S.-based tribal casino operator Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority.

Light & Wonder said in a press release on Monday it had “been selected to bring its portfolio of systems solutions” to Inspire. The agreement also includes the installation of a “full complement” of Light & Wonder slot and electronic table games at the resort, the release added.

The announcement did not mention the value of the deal, nor did it disclose details of the products to be deployed at Inspire.

The press release quoted Siobhan Lane, Light & Wonder chief executive of gaming, as stating that the agreement with Mohegan offered “a tremendous opportunity for Light & Wonder in the Asian market”.

The release also quoted Mohegan chief operating officer, Jody Madigan, as saying that “integrating Light & Wonder’s advanced solutions” into the Incheon property would be “integral to the success” of the property’s operations.

Non-gaming operations at Inspire are scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2023, with gaming following after that, management confirmed earlier this month.

The first phase of the scheme has previously been described by Mohegan as a US$1.6-billion venture. According to an earnings presentation issued along with the group’s first quarter results, the property sits on 660 acres (242.8 hectares) and will be a “multi-phase” project.

It will include – as well as the foreigner-only casino – three hotel towers totalling 1,200 hotel rooms; a 15,000-seat arena and convention space; dining, shopping and entertainment facilities; a year-round indoor water park; and an outdoor family park.

Light & Wonder reported revenue of US$670 million for the first quarter of 2023, up 17.1 percent from a year ago. Such increase was “driven by growth across all of our businesses, including another quarter of record revenues for SciPlay and iGaming,” stated the company in a release last week.