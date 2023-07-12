L&W, Warner Bros expand licensing deal to online titles

Casino equipment and game technology provider Light & Wonder Inc (L&W) has announced an expanded multi-year global licensing partnership with Warner Bros Discovery Global Themed Entertainment to create new titles for customers through Light & Wonder’s online content aggregation platform.

“Willy Wonka: World of Wonka”, a physical slot machine that has been available on casino floors for decades, will “become the first title released online” under the new deal, said Light & Wonder in a Wednesday announcement.

The agreement will see Light & Wonder’s in-house game development teams “leverage a series of highly successful brand licensing offerings” from Warner Bros Discovery, with a number of titles to be made available in “regulated markets worldwide” via Light & Wonder’s OpenGaming System.

“The deal represents the next phase of Light & Wonder’s omni-channel content strategy, as the company continues to forge partnerships designed to accelerate its leading position as a premium global content creator,” stated the gaming supplier.

Dylan Slaney, chief executive of iGaming at Light & Wonder, said in prepared remarks: “The Warner Bros Discovery brand portfolio is legendary, and our partnership has led to the creation of some of the world’s most popular casino content, including Willy Wonka: World of Wonka.”

He added: “To bring this title online for the first time is incredibly exciting and we can’t wait to deliver for our operator partners and their players.”

The digital version of the Willy Wonka game is expected to be released in the United States and in Europe, including the United Kingdom, according to the statement.

Light & Wonder is also set to take online another land-based title, “The Wizard of OZ: Road to Emerald City”, as part of the global rights agreement, “with additional branded games from the Warner Bros Discovery portfolio to follow”.

A series of further Wonka-themed titles are “scheduled to appear” on Light & Wonder’s content aggregation platform. Additional Wizard of Oz games are also planned for release across 2024 and beyond, stated the firm.