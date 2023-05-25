L&W’s ‘The Great Immortals’ gets online version

Lightning Box, an in-house design studio of gaming-sector supplier Light & Wonder Inc (L&W), has announced the release of an online version for “Money Link The Great Immortals” .

The Light & Wonder theme – originally available in traditional slot format – is described in a Wednesday press release as “a Chinese myth-inspired title with a distinctive mechanic and an exciting bonus round”.

It will initially be exclusively available to a Caesars-branded property in New Jersey, in the United States, before being released in other markets.

The 5×3 lines slot’s Money Link feature is unlocked once players land six or more ‘scatter coins’ on any one spin.

The title will be available to customers of Light & Wonder’s OpenGaming digital platform, alongside new titles including “Ritual Respins” and “Chicken Fox Jr”.

Michael Maokhamphiou, operations manager at Lightning Box, as cited as saying in the announcement that the product integrated “a strong, distinctive theme and exciting game mechanics” to boost appeal to new and existing players of Lightning Box products.