Lydia D’Amore named GLI director regulatory compliance

Dec 21, 2022
Gaming Laboratories International LLC (GLI), a gaming technology compliance tester and consultancy, has appointed Lydia D’Amore as director of regulatory compliance.
She will “oversee the workflow and processes for regulatory compliance and licensing for the GLI family of companies,” said a statement.
That will involve working with regulators, customers, and internal staff to ensure GLI continues to meet compliance and licensing requirements for the approximately 480 jurisdictions the company serves, added the announcement.
“Her extensive experience in complex regulatory compliance matters is a tremendous asset to our global compliance team,” said Kevin Mullally, GLI senior vice president of government relations and general counsel, in prepared remarks in the statement.
Most recently, Ms D’Amore served as chief financial officer for Long Beach Township in New Jersey, in the United States.
